Nā Leo Pilimehana celebrates 40th anniversary with upcoming benefit concert

Nā Leo Pilimehana, the biggest selling female Hawaiian band in the world, is celebrating its 40th anniversary with a benefit concert.

Proceeds will go to support scholarships for future generations of music students at Windward Community College.

Nā Leo Pilimehana Nalani Jenkins, Lehua Kalima and Angela Morales have written, recorded and performed more than 20 top hits over the course of their 40-year career.

Their song "Local Boys" put the trio from Kamehameha Kapālama on the map in 1984, when they won the Brown Bags to Stardom contest that launched their career as Nā Leo Pilimehana.

Nalani Jenkins, Lehua Kalima and Angela Morales have written, recorded and performed more than 20 top hits throughout their careers, winning 23 Nā Hōkū Hanohano Awards with their soothing, melodic harmonies.

Nā Leo Pilimehana continues to perform to sold-out crowds in Japan, Hawaiʻi and the continental U.S.

Next month, these wahine will celebrate their 40th anniversary in concert at Windward Community College’s Palikū Theatre.

Proceeds will go to the Kanileʻa ʻUkulele Hawaiian Music Scholarship supporting music students at the community college.

WCC Music Professor Kamuela Kimokeo says the event will ensure future generations have the opportunity to learn, perform and create Hawaiian music.

The concert will take place May 8 at 7 p.m. Tickets range from $15 to $75. For more information, click here.

