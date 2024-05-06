Ukraine student who attended Kalani High shares what life is like in Kyiv

Russia sent a warning Monday that Ukraine military strikes on its territory using U.K.-supplied weapons could bring retaliatory strikes against British military facilities on Ukraine territory or elsewhere.

As the war continues, Ukrainian college student Max Zabolotny is in Hawaiʻi for a brief stop after attending a conference in Washington, D.C.

The Kyiv Polytechnic Institute student attended Kalani High School on Oʻahu during the 2018-2019 school year as part of a U.S. State Department foreign exchange student program. When he returned to Ukraine, he searched for a recipe for his favorite local dish — loco moco.

Zabolotny said he was allowed to leave Ukraine temporarily for this trip because his disability — he has cerebral palsy — exempts him from serving in the military.

There is currently no on-the-ground fighting in his home city of Kyiv, he said.

"But the truth is that nobody is really safe in Ukraine right now. Sometimes I hear really loud explosions because of the missiles coming and the drones," he said. "Unfortunately, this is not something I would think I would get used to. But it is."

This interview aired on The Conversation on May 6, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.