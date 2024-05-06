© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Ukraine student who attended Kalani High shares what life is like in Kyiv

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Russell Subiono
Published May 6, 2024 at 3:53 PM HST
Ukrainian college student Max Zabolotny, right, with The Conversation's Russell Subiono at Hawaiʻi Public Radio on May 2, 2024.
HPR
Russia sent a warning Monday that Ukraine military strikes on its territory using U.K.-supplied weapons could bring retaliatory strikes against British military facilities on Ukraine territory or elsewhere.

As the war continues, Ukrainian college student Max Zabolotny is in Hawaiʻi for a brief stop after attending a conference in Washington, D.C.

The Kyiv Polytechnic Institute student attended Kalani High School on Oʻahu during the 2018-2019 school year as part of a U.S. State Department foreign exchange student program. When he returned to Ukraine, he searched for a recipe for his favorite local dish — loco moco.

Zabolotny said he was allowed to leave Ukraine temporarily for this trip because his disability — he has cerebral palsy — exempts him from serving in the military.

There is currently no on-the-ground fighting in his home city of Kyiv, he said.

"But the truth is that nobody is really safe in Ukraine right now. Sometimes I hear really loud explosions because of the missiles coming and the drones," he said. "Unfortunately, this is not something I would think I would get used to. But it is."

This interview aired on The Conversation on May 6, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation and host of HPR's This Is Our Hawaiʻi podcast. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
