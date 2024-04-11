Dog psychologist shares why training is just as important for the owner

Happy National Pet Day! 62% of Americans own pets, with the majority owning at least one dog. While humans have had dogs as pets since forever, our understanding of and relationship with them has changed in recent decades.

According to the Pew Research Center, most pet owners today consider their pets as much a part of their family as a human member. It's those kinds of changes that prompted The Conversation to check in with Hawaiʻi Island dog trainer and dog psychologist Carl Oguss.

He talked about a more modern way of training dogs, a departure from some of the heavier-handed techniques of the past. But sometimes training is not just for the dogs.

This story aired on The Conversation on April 11, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.