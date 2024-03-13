Roosevelt High alum releases debut single 'Waste' into alternative music scene

When people think about Hawaiʻi’s music scene, it’s easy to think about those singing and perpetuating Hawaiian music.

But just like anywhere else, our islands are also home to many music artists, playing a variety of genres. Like Nikki Nakamura — who’s better known as “Yolo Ono” in Oʻahu’s alternative music scene.

The Roosevelt High alum released her first single this year called “Waste.” In it, she processes the emotions she experienced when her sister, and only sibling, moved to New York.

The Conversation’s Russell Subiono invited Nakamura to HPR to talk about her music and other songs that express the challenges of maintaining connections.

This story aired on The Conversation on March 13, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

