UH conference centered around cultural healing on 131st anniversary of overthrow

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Russell Subiono
Published January 11, 2024 at 2:27 PM HST
Punihei Lipe, right, with The Conversation's Russell Subiono at Hawaiʻi Public Radio.
Punihei Lipe, right, with The Conversation's Russell Subiono at Hawaiʻi Public Radio.

Many will be commemorating the 131st anniversary of the overthrow of the Hawaiian Kingdom next Wednesday, including at a University of Hawaiʻi conference.

The three-day Ku’u Home Aloha Summit will be held on the Mānoa campus to mark the occasion, as well as to honor the National Day of Racial Healing and the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The Conversation sat down with UH Native Hawaiian Affairs Program Officer Punihei Lipe to talk about how the event hopes to stimulate cultural healing in Hawaiʻi. The event is free and open to the public.

This story aired on The Conversation on Jan. 11, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation and host of HPR's This Is Our Hawaiʻi podcast. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
