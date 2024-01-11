UH conference centered around cultural healing on 131st anniversary of overthrow

Many will be commemorating the 131st anniversary of the overthrow of the Hawaiian Kingdom next Wednesday, including at a University of Hawaiʻi conference.

The three-day Ku’u Home Aloha Summit will be held on the Mānoa campus to mark the occasion, as well as to honor the National Day of Racial Healing and the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The Conversation sat down with UH Native Hawaiian Affairs Program Officer Punihei Lipe to talk about how the event hopes to stimulate cultural healing in Hawaiʻi. The event is free and open to the public.

