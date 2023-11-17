© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
UH Mānoa professor on the atmosphere for Jewish students and faculty

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published November 17, 2023 at 4:16 PM HST
University of Hawaii Manoa Campus
Sophia McCullough
/
HPR

The tension over the Israel-Hamas war ripples across the world. The Conversation checked in on its impact on classrooms at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa.

Peter Hoffenberg is a history professor and an advisor for Hillel, a Jewish organization at the university. He said he has not seen this level of polarization around Israel and Judaism in his three decades of teaching.

Hoffenberg said that in the last month since the Hamas attack on Israel, some Jewish students have reached out to him about feeling uneasy. He shared his thoughts about antisemitism, the atmosphere on campus, and academic freedom.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Nov. 17, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
