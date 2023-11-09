Therapy among the trees offered on Maui in wake of wildfires

Forest bathing. Imagine yourself in the ambiance of the forest. You walk slowly and open your senses. You feel the touch of the breeze on your skin. You listen to bird songs and the movement of trees in the wind, and you take a deep breath. The practice originated in Japan.

HPR talked with Phyllis Look, Hawaiʻi's first certified forest therapy guide. She retired from Hawaiʻi Public Radio as the marketing director to lose herself in forest bathing. She has led over 400 sessions since 2018.

Look will be on Maui on Nov. 11 and 12 for free forest bathing sessions at the Maui Nui Botanical Gardens.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Nov. 9, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.