Local family watches and advocates from afar as 'Auntie Ramona' tries to escape Gaza

With no ceasefire in sight for the Israel-Hamas war, Hawaiʻi friends and family of a humanitarian worker stuck in Gaza are worried for her safety.

Ramona Okumura, a retired prosthetics clinician, was born and raised in Hawaiʻi and now lives in Seattle. Her community has been contacting government officials and media organizations in an effort to expedite her evacuation from Gaza.

"We are increasingly fearful for her safety, given the lack of supplies, lack of food, lack of water," said her niece, Akemi Hiatt, who lives in East Honolulu. "She might not even be hurt or attacked by any of the parties involved in the war, but she might just be hurt because of the direness of the situation."

Okumura routinely visits Gaza to help young people get fitted for prosthetics. She retired from the University of Washington in 2017.

She lost contact with her family during the communication blackout last week, but she has since been able to communicate. She sent an audio recording to share with others.

"Besides food and water insecurity for the 32 NGO members and 20 support staffers and families with whom I am sheltering, and location insecurity from the thousands of IDPs outside our gated area, there's the almost constant vibration and noise from jets flying overhead, bombs and missiles hitting all around us at all hours of the day and night," Okumura said in the recording. IDP means an internally displaced person.

Okumura said she has a hard time understanding why the U.S. has not yet been able to negotiate a ceasefire to allow trapped Americans to evacuate. She was in Rafah waiting for the Egypt-Gaza border to open.

"After more than three weeks of thousands of explosions in Rafah, I can't believe the [U.S.] State Department's advice is to wait in Rafah near the border while all the bombs, missiles and shells from the sea are hitting everywhere in Rafah," Okumura added. "And yet, they say they are carefully monitoring the situation here."

At last check Tuesday morning, Okumura was on the move to another location closer to the border.

Her brother, Miles Okumura, told HPR previously that she will likely go back one day to continue helping because "that's the kind of person she is."

