Ukulele virtuoso Taimane brings her latest album to life in show benefitting Maui wildfire victims

Hawaii Public Radio | By Lillian Tsang
Published August 25, 2023 at 3:21 PM HST
In response to the Maui wildfires, Hawaiʻi Public Radio and Hawaiʻi Community Foundation have joined forces to raise money for the Maui Strong Fund, now through 11:59 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 25. Click here to donate or call 888-536-4700.

Ukulele virtuoso Taimane has an upcoming performance at the Hawaiʻi Theatre. She'll be showcasing a visual production featuring her Nā Hōkū Hanohano-winning album, "Hawaiki." Profits from the performance will benefit those affected by the Maui wildfires

Taimane, right, in-studio with The Conversation's Lillian Tsang.
She reflected on the strength of community and shared the healing power of music.

"I feel like all of Hawaiʻi is kind of mourning for Maui and what we are seeing our people have to go through," she said. "I honestly think we're all a little bit traumatized. And we're having to find ways to heal and also find our power."

The concert, "Hawaiki: A Musical & Theatrical Odyssey," will take place on Friday, Aug. 25 at 7:30 p.m. It will also be livestreamed at hawaiitheatre.com. Find tickets here.
This interview aired on The Conversation on August 25, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1. 

Lillian Tsang
Lillian Tsang is the senior producer of The Conversation. She has been part of the talk show team since it first aired in 2011. Contact her at ltsang@hawaiipublicradio.org.
