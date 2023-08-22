Hawaiʻi Career Expo 2023 could connect you with your next job

One of the most critical long-term needs on Maui is employment. This week, the Hawaiʻi Career Expo 2023 is here to help people find jobs.

While the event is not directly related to the Maui wildfires, it is a place that can connect people who are looking for work. It's hosted by the Honolulu Star-Advertiser.

"We're looking for anyone that is looking for a new career, anyone that maybe is looking for a change," said Denise Ching, director of operations and advertising at the Honolulu Star Advertiser.

"At Career Expo, we want people to be ready for an interview on the spot, have your resume in hand, [be] dressed to impress," she continued. "A lot of our job seekers that attend walk away with jobs in their hands."

The Hawaiʻi Career Expo 2023 will take place Wednesday, Aug. 23, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Neal Blaisdell Exhibition Hall.

