Governor signs bill to protect child performers alongside 'Lilo & Stitch' star

Gov. Josh Green signed a measure into law to financially protect child performers.

If a child makes $5,000 from a single project or $20,000 in a year, their parent or guardian will be required to set up a trust fund into which 15% of the child's earnings a year must then be deposited.

The governor signed the measure alongside Maia Kealoha, who portrays Lilo in the live-action adaptation of "Lilo & Stitch."

"We've heard over the years that sometimes the resources that these young superstars make might not get to them over time, and we want her (Maia) to be set for life and rewarded for her very hard work and exceptional work, and so that's what this is about," Green said.

"So these earnings are protected, they're untouchable, until the child becomes an adult and can access them as she sees fit, empowering these young people who are ahead of their years, light years ahead, of course, but then they can also have a safe future."

He expects that this will likely impact dozens of children, as it also includes those making money through social media.

Green said the Department of Labor and Industrial Relations will refer anyone not in compliance to the state Attorney General's Office.