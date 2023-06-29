Take a tour of the state's largest seed bank at Lyon Arboretum

Nestled in the back of Mānoa Valley is the Lyon Arboretum, a research unit for the University of Hawaiʻi.

Over a century old, the 200-acre public botanical garden is home to the most unique collections of plants in the world.

UH Professor Don Drake took over as interim director of the Lyon Arboretum this month. He specializes in the way plants interact with each other and the life cycle of seeds. His interest in botany was piqued after teaching in Tonga with the Peace Corp.

"There's something very positive about growing a plant and putting it in the environment, particularly something that you know will probably outlive you," Drake said.

Lillian Tsang / HPR Inside the seed lab at Lyon Arboretum.

Research and emphasis on conservation biology at UH led to the development of the Hawaiian Rare Plant Program and the seed bank at the Lyon Arboretum.

It is the state's largest seed conservation laboratory. The unassuming two-story facility houses roughly 31 million seeds.

HRPP staffer Diane Hardy got her foot in the door as a volunteer last year and was hired full-time last month. She utilizes steady hands and sharp eyes to image miniscule seeds via a powerful microscope that captures the surface of a tiny seed — each unique and rich with textures and colors invisible to the naked eye.

She is on a mission to digitize the collection, taking photos of all the seeds and sharing them with scientists around the world.

"I love going on walks before after work, looking at the beautiful wildlife that we're in, talking about the lab," Hardy told The Conversation.

Nathan Kingsley, conservation manager at the lab, said their work can mean the difference between survival and extinction for certain native plants.

"Some of them, the only place they exist ... is here in the lab. And that's a scary thought," he said.

"But it's also a neat thought to know that at least, we keep them from completely going extinct."

The Hawaiian Rare Plant Program is scheduled for renovation at the end of the year. Facilities including a micropropagation lab, a rare plant greenhouse, and the seed conservation lab will be transplanted to a temporary location on the University campus.

Find the beta version of the digitized seed collection at SeedsofHawaii.org.

This interview aired on The Conversation on June 28, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1. This interview was adapted for the web by Emily Tom.