Big Island native hired as curator for Smithsonian museum

The Smithsonian Institution is increasing its focus on Native Hawaiian history and culture.

The world's largest museum, education, and research complex recently hired Halena Kapuni-Reynolds as a curator at the National Museum of the American Indian.

Kapuni-Reynolds, who grew up in Keaukaha, earned his master's degree in anthropology with a focus in museum and heritage studies.

"It really is a dream job for me," he said.

As a Native Hawaiian, Kapuni-Reynolds hopes to support others in his community, especially those who may not have access to education or museum spaces.

He told The Conversation that his passion for Hawaiian history stems from his love and appreciation for his family.

Kapuni-Reynolds is the first Smithsonian curator dedicated to a specific cultural group.

