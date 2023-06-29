© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

Big Island native hired as curator for Smithsonian museum

Hawaii Public Radio | By Russell Subiono
Published June 29, 2023 at 4:11 PM HST
A model of the Hōkūleʻa at the National Museum of the American Indian.

The Smithsonian Institution is increasing its focus on Native Hawaiian history and culture.

The world's largest museum, education, and research complex recently hired Halena Kapuni-Reynolds as a curator at the National Museum of the American Indian.

Kapuni-Reynolds, who grew up in Keaukaha, earned his master's degree in anthropology with a focus in museum and heritage studies.

From left to right: Kahale Naehu-Ramos, Punahele, Maile Naehu, Hanohano Naehu, ‘Ihilani Lasconia, Navid Najafi, Kapu Pajimola and Noelani Goodyear-Ka’ōpua.
Local News
Forget Dre and Snoop, these Molokaʻi musicians want to rewrite hip-hop with their story
Catherine Cluett Pactol

"It really is a dream job for me," he said.

As a Native Hawaiian, Kapuni-Reynolds hopes to support others in his community, especially those who may not have access to education or museum spaces.

He told The Conversation that his passion for Hawaiian history stems from his love and appreciation for his family.

Kapuni-Reynolds is the first Smithsonian curator dedicated to a specific cultural group.

This interview aired on The Conversation on June 28, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1. 

Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Russell Subiono
