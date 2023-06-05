© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

State Department official visits Hawaiʻi en route to Pacific diplomatic mission

Hawaii Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz,
The Associated Press
Published June 5, 2023 at 4:15 PM HST
The military said the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Chung-Hoon (DDG 93) observed PLA(N) LUYANG III DDG 132 (PRC LY 132) execute maneuvers in an unsafe manner while conducting a routine south-to-north Taiwan Strait transit alongside the Halifax-class frigate HMCS Montreal (FFG 336). (June 3, 2023)
Andre T. Richard
/
U.S. Navy
The United States military released video Monday of what it called an “unsafe” Chinese maneuver in the Taiwan Strait on the weekend, in which a Chinese navy ship cut sharply across the path of an American destroyer, forcing the U.S. vessel to slow to avoid a collision.

The incident occurred Saturday as the American destroyer USS Chung-Hoon and Canadian frigate HMCS Montreal were conducting a so-called “freedom of navigation” transit of the strait between Taiwan and mainland China.

This comes after the U.S. recently accused China of also performing an “unnecessarily aggressive maneuver” in the air, saying a Chinese J-16 fighter jet late last month flew directly in front of the nose of a U.S. Air Force reconnaissance aircraft over the South China Sea.

The incident in the Taiwan Strait came on a day when both U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Chinese Defense Minister Gen. Li Shangfu were in Singapore for an annual defense conference.

In this image from video provided by the U.S. Navy, a Chinese J-16 fighter flies close to a U.S. RC-135 aircraft flying in international airspace over the South China Sea on Friday, May 26, 2023. In a statement, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command said the Chinese J-16 fighter pilot "flew directly in front of the nose of the RC-135." It called the Chinese move an " unnecessarily aggressive maneuver." (U.S. Navy via AP)
The Conversation
Asia-Pacific security expert talks growing tensions amid Chinese fighter jet incident
Catherine Cruz

At the same time, the assistant secretary of the U.S. State Department’s Bureau of Global Public Affairs, Bill Russo, stopped in Honolulu en route to Fiji and New Zealand where the U.S. has naval bases. The bureau's mission is, in part, to communicate U.S. foreign policy to American and foreign audiences.

Russo met with officials Saturday from the East-West Center and the University of Hawaiʻi. That followed a day-long briefing Friday with Indo-Pacific military officials at Camp Smith where Russo said he was struck by the physical presence of U.S. allies.

"I think I had more opportunity to speak to Aussies and Kiwis and Brits and French and Korean and Japanese allies who are there, embedded on the ground working side by side with American servicemembers than I would have expected. And so it was a really tangible, visible reflection of the importance of our alliances to all of the work that we are doing," he said Saturday.

"The other thing that really struck me was, you know, for all of the focus on the hard power, and for the big challenges that we face, a lot of the conversation that was happening was focused around humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, particularly looking at Guam in the wake of the cyclone," Russo added.

A building is flooded in Hagatna, Guam, Thursday, May 25, 2023, after Typhoon Mawar went through the area.
Pacific News Minute
Pacific News Minute: How Guam is recovering after Typhoon Mawar
Derrick Malama

Russo said the federal government is currently working with Congress to find over $7 billion in funding for the Pacific region, particularly for the Compact of Free Association states of the Federated States of Micronesia, the Republic of the Marshall Islands, and the Republic of Palau.

"Part of my job, part of the reason I'm here, part of the reason I'm speaking with you right now is to try and tell that story of the value that American diplomacy and the State Department can bring to the people of Hawaiʻi, even if it's not quite as, necessarily as present or real in people's everyday lives as they might know," Russo told HPR.

This interview aired on The Conversation on June 5, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

David Rising of The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Tags
The Conversation MilitaryChinaGuamNew ZealandFiji
