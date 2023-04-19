ʻIolani math team dethrones Punahou for consecutive state championships record

High school rivalries die hard. And we are not just talking football here. This week the ‘Iolani Raiders crushed the Punahou Buff n’ Blue swim team’s 29-year consecutive state championship winning streak that has stood since 1958.

And it’s all thanks to the math team! ‘Iolani’s mathematicians just won its 30th straight state championship. The math team has been around since the 1960s and the math league has grown to include 30 schools across the state.

ʻIolani co-captain Allison Eto and coach extraordinaire Mr. Michael Park spoke to The Conversation about dethroning Punahou's record for consecutive state championships.

This interview aired on The Conversation on April 19, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.