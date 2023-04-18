© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Conversation

USO-inspired production stops in Hawaiʻi on a cross-country tour

Hawaii Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published April 18, 2023 at 5:56 PM HST
letters from home.jpeg

"Letters from Home" is a USO-inspired stage production being shown in all 50 states. The upbeat musical kicked off in January and will make a stop at Palikū Theatre on Oʻahu’s windward side for one night only on April 26. Tickets are $20 each.

Erinn Dearth, the creative force behind the show, and actor Dan Beckmann spoke to The Conversation about honoring veterans — and their nonstop travel journey.

This interview aired on The Conversation on April 18, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

Tags
The Conversation TheaterMilitaryentertainment
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
Related Stories