USO-inspired production stops in Hawaiʻi on a cross-country tour

"Letters from Home" is a USO-inspired stage production being shown in all 50 states. The upbeat musical kicked off in January and will make a stop at Palikū Theatre on Oʻahu’s windward side for one night only on April 26. Tickets are $20 each.

Erinn Dearth, the creative force behind the show, and actor Dan Beckmann spoke to The Conversation about honoring veterans — and their nonstop travel journey.

This interview aired on The Conversation on April 18, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.