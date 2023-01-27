On Guam, the Marine Corps is working on its first new base in 70 years

For the first time in 70 years, the U.S. Marine Corps is constructing a new base — this time on the island of Guam. It’s part of a strategic plan to strengthen U.S. interests in the Indo-Pacific region. It was paid for in part by the Japanese government as part of an agreement to move thousands of marines and their families off of Okinawa and close the base there.

Meredith Berger, assistant secretary of the Navy for energy, installations and environment, spoke to The Conversation on Friday about visiting Guam for the recommissioning ceremony of the new base. It's named for native son Brig. Gen. Ben Blaz, the highest-ranking Chamorro in the Marine Corps.

Berger also said that while she gets daily updates on the Red Hill defueling and shutdown plan on Oʻahu, she has not yet seen the report on last month’s spill of the toxic PFAs, "forever chemicals" found in the fire-fighting foam concentrate.

