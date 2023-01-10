Donate
Online exhibit explores Lānaʻi's once-bustling ranching community

Hawaii Public Radio | By Lillian Tsang
Published January 10, 2023 at 2:28 PM HST
A new web exhibit takes visitors on a virtual journey in Kōʻele, the once-bustling ranching community. "From Mauka to Makai: Changing Landscapes on Lānaʻi" uses oral histories and historic photos to tell stories about the impact of cattle, pineapple, and tourism.

The Lānaʻi Culture and Heritage Center debuted the free exhibit last month. The Conversation sat down with the center’s Executive Director Shelly Preza, who can trace her family's lineage on the island back decades.

The center continues to expand its archive and welcomes historic or family photographs. Click here to view the virtual exhibit.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Jan. 10, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

