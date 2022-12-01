Donate
The Conversation

Office of Hawaiian Affairs executives discuss the future of Kaka’ako Makai

Hawaii Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published November 30, 2022 at 6:27 PM HST
Kakaako makai.PNG
DBEDT
Kakaʻako Makai master plan, presented by the Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism.

The Office of Hawaiian Affairs is refocusing its efforts on its lands at Kaka’ako Makai.

It is reclaiming its history renaming the area “Hakuone” and Wednesday evening kicks off a series of public meetings to get input on the future of the area.

This morning, The Conversation talked to OHA CEO Sylvia Hussey and COO Casey Brown about the vision for the 30 acres of land it received as a ceded land settlement from the state.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Nov. 30, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
