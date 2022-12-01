Office of Hawaiian Affairs executives discuss the future of Kaka’ako Makai

The Office of Hawaiian Affairs is refocusing its efforts on its lands at Kaka’ako Makai.

It is reclaiming its history renaming the area “Hakuone” and Wednesday evening kicks off a series of public meetings to get input on the future of the area.

This morning, The Conversation talked to OHA CEO Sylvia Hussey and COO Casey Brown about the vision for the 30 acres of land it received as a ceded land settlement from the state.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Nov. 30, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

