Pedestrian bridge increases safety in the fast-growing Kakaʻako area

Safety is behind a new pedestrian overpass that spans mauka to makai, over Ala Moana Boulevard, connecting Kakaʻako to the entrance to Ala Moana Beach Park and Kewalo Basin.

So far this year, fatalities on Hawaiʻi highways and roadways are almost three times what the state was at this same time last year. A deadly crash between a car and pedestrians took place not far from the pedestrian bridge.

The $26 million project was largely paid for by federal funds, with $4 million from the state and still more from developer Howard Hughes.

HPR heard more about the project from Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation Director Ed Sniffen, Honolulu Transportation Services Deputy Director Jon Nouchi, state Rep. Darius Kila, and Howard Hughes Hawaiʻi region President Doug Johnstone.

