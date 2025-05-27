© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Pedestrian bridge increases safety in the fast-growing Kakaʻako area

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published May 27, 2025 at 2:41 PM HST
The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation opened the Ala Moana Boulevard Pedestrian Bridge on May 22, 2025. The grade-separated crossing connects Kakaʻako with Ala Moana Beach Park and Kewalo Basin, as seen here looking toward Waikīkī.
Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation
Safety is behind a new pedestrian overpass that spans mauka to makai, over Ala Moana Boulevard, connecting Kakaʻako to the entrance to Ala Moana Beach Park and Kewalo Basin.

So far this year, fatalities on Hawaiʻi highways and roadways are almost three times what the state was at this same time last year. A deadly crash between a car and pedestrians took place not far from the pedestrian bridge.

The $26 million project was largely paid for by federal funds, with $4 million from the state and still more from developer Howard Hughes.

HPR heard more about the project from Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation Director Ed Sniffen, Honolulu Transportation Services Deputy Director Jon Nouchi, state Rep. Darius Kila, and Howard Hughes Hawaiʻi region President Doug Johnstone.

This story aired on The Conversation on May 27, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. 
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
