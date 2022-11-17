A group from Finland offers advice on how to tackle Honolulu's housing crisis

November is Homelessness Awareness Month and a group from Finland, who are leaders in the field, are in Honolulu for a conference on homelessness and housing solutions.

The Conversation’s Lillian Tsang sat down with former CEO and Senior Advisor of the Y-Foundation Juha Kaakinen and the Director of Housing Policy at the Hawaiʻi Budget and Policy Center Kenna StormoGipson . The two first met this summer where 55 nations gathered to learn about working models to end homelessness.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Nov. 17, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

