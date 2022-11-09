Honolulu performance spotlights Hedy Lamarr's profound contribution to science

Movie actress Hedy Lamarr was born in Vienna on Nov. 9, 1914. While many may know of her as a movie star, you may not know her as a brilliant scientific mind, an inventor whose research is used in our technology-filled life.

Manhattan-based performing artist Heather Massie presents the story of both Lamarr’s brains and beauty on stage at the Oʻahu Fringe Festival this weekend. She dropped by The Conversation to talk about Lamarr’s profound contribution to science.

The Oʻahu Fringe Festival happens this weekend in Chinatown. "HEDY! The Life & Inventions of Hedy Lamarr" has shows on Friday and Saturday.

