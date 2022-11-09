Donate
The Conversation

Honolulu performance spotlights Hedy Lamarr's profound contribution to science

Hawaii Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published November 9, 2022 at 3:43 PM HST
Heather Massie
Movie actress Hedy Lamarr was born in Vienna on Nov. 9, 1914. While many may know of her as a movie star, you may not know her as a brilliant scientific mind, an inventor whose research is used in our technology-filled life.

Manhattan-based performing artist Heather Massie presents the story of both Lamarr’s brains and beauty on stage at the Oʻahu Fringe Festival this weekend. She dropped by The Conversation to talk about Lamarr’s profound contribution to science.

The Oʻahu Fringe Festival happens this weekend in Chinatown. "HEDY! The Life & Inventions of Hedy Lamarr" has shows on Friday and Saturday.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Nov. 9, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

The Conversation Theaterhistory
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
