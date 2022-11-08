Local voters share why they want their voices heard

It’s Election Day! Have you cast your ballot yet? Hawaiʻi will choose a new governor and a new U.S. representative. With several other races ending in close finishes during the primary election, The Conversation wanted to know your thoughts. We went out into the field Tuesday morning to talk to voters. Here's what they said.

Polls will be open until 7 p.m. If you have questions about how to cast your ballot, check out HPR's voter guide.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Nov. 8, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.