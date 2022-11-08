Donate
The Conversation

Local voters share why they want their voices heard

Hawaii Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz,
HPR News Staff
Published November 8, 2022 at 5:26 PM HST
honolulu hale voting 2020 voters
Marco Garcia/AP
/
FR132414 AP
FILE - People line up to vote on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)

It’s Election Day! Have you cast your ballot yet? Hawaiʻi will choose a new governor and a new U.S. representative. With several other races ending in close finishes during the primary election, The Conversation wanted to know your thoughts. We went out into the field Tuesday morning to talk to voters. Here's what they said.

Polls will be open until 7 p.m. If you have questions about how to cast your ballot, check out HPR's voter guide.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Nov. 8, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
HPR News Staff
