Honolulu sci-art exhibit combines imagination and ocean conservation

To celebrate its 50th anniversary, the University of Hawaiʻi Sea Grant College Program decided to step outside its comfort zone with its very first gallery exhibit. It put out the call for artists at the end of July. Artists Sheanae Tam, Michelle Schwengel-Regala, and Boz Schurr were selected from a pool of 40 applicants.

The three wasted no time getting down to work, partnering with researchers in the field to observe and transform concepts of ocean conservation into unique pieces of art. The result is the sci-art gallery exhibit "ResilienSEA," which opened at The ARTS of Marks Garage last Friday.

Schwengel-Regala and Tam joined The Conversation in the studio, along with Sea Grant exhibit organizer Beth Lenz.

The exhibit will be featured at The ARTS of Marks Garage through Nov. 25 with science talks throughout the month.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Nov. 8, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.