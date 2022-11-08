How families and schools can support girls with ADHD

ADHD, or Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder, is one of the most common childhood disorders. It affects 6% of Hawaiʻi children. They may have problems with focusing and impulsive behavior. And while it is often diagnosed in boys, it also affects girls.

Sungalina Lee, the K-8 principal of Assets School, began working with neurodiverse youth because she found them bright and quirky — and found her own interests could meet their needs.

Lee spoke with The Conversation about the challenges faced by girls with ADHD, why they remain undiagnosed, and how we might support them. She also discussed why it’s important for families to address the needs of their daughters, and for schools to understand the costs of the failure to diagnose this condition in girls.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Nov. 8, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.