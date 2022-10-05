Literary community to rally for free expression after Salman Rushdie attack

New York prosecutors are taking more time to review potential evidence against the man charged with stabbing author Salman Rushdie in August. The attack has also lit a fire under many artists and free expression advocates.

Members of Hawaiʻi's literary community are coming together for a rally on the steps of the Hawaiʻi State Library to stand in solidarity with Rushdie and support free expression in the arts.

Acclaimed novelist and Maui resident Alexander Maksik is organizing the event. Local authors will read selections from Rushdie’s books and writings. The Conversation spoke with Maksik about the attack and the importance of free expression.

The Free Expression Rally is set for 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8 at the Hawaiʻi State Library in Honolulu.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Oct. 5, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.