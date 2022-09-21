Hawaiʻi Agriculture Conference to discuss food industry resilience

For the first time since the pandemic shutdown, key players in our food network will gather at a conference to reflect on our response to the COVID shutdown because our vulnerabilities — our food insecurities — were exposed.

Chad Buck is the head of Hawaiʻi Foodservice Alliance. It's said to be the state's largest distributor of perishable goods. It focuses on grocers and retailers, clubs and convenience stores. Buck believes it’s important to consider what we just went through and use the momentum to strengthen our resilience.

He will be the keynote speaker at the Hawaiʻi Agriculture Conference at the Hawaii Convention Center, which runs next week Sept. 27 and 28. The theme is “Ag” — Agents for Change — and is open to all, from industry leaders to middle, high school and college students.

Information on the conference can be found at hiagconference.org.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Sept. 21, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.