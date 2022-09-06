Donate
The Conversation

Hawaii Bicycling League expects over 1,000 for Century Ride

Hawaii Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published September 6, 2022 at 4:51 PM HST
century ride.jpeg
Rokuro Inoue
/
Hawaii Bicycling League

With Japan lifting some travel restrictions and Hawaiʻi's COVID recovery allowing many large group activities to resume, the organizers of international athletic competitions are hoping things will return to normal.

One of those competitions is the Hawaii Bicycling League's Century Ride. We talked to Travis Counsell about what to expect this year. The race on Sept. 25 is the main fundraiser for the league, which marks its 40th anniversary next year.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Sept. 6, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
