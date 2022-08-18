Oʻahu's first utility-scale solar plant opens as its last coal plant closes

Hawaiʻi’s only coal-fired power plant is set to end operations by Sept. 1 after three decades of use. There are concerns about delayed large renewable energy projects, which leave residents on the hook for higher energy costs. But just what is behind those delays?

The Conversation checked in on the state of Hawaiʻi's many large-scale solar projects. Seven of the nine solar and storage projects in development on Oʻahu that have power purchase agreements with Hawaiian Electric are behind on their timelines. Meanwhile, Clearway Energy Group just opened Oʻahu's first utility-scale solar plant in Mililani.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Aug. 18, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.