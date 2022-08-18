Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Conversation

Oʻahu's first utility-scale solar plant opens as its last coal plant closes

Hawaii Public Radio | By Savannah Harriman-Pote
Published August 18, 2022 at 5:47 PM HST
AES Coal power plant oahu
Savannah Harriman-Pote
/
HPR
The AES Hawaiʻi coal-fired power plant on Oʻahu is set to stop operations on Sept. 1, 2022.

Hawaiʻi’s only coal-fired power plant is set to end operations by Sept. 1 after three decades of use. There are concerns about delayed large renewable energy projects, which leave residents on the hook for higher energy costs. But just what is behind those delays?

The Conversation checked in on the state of Hawaiʻi's many large-scale solar projects. Seven of the nine solar and storage projects in development on Oʻahu that have power purchase agreements with Hawaiian Electric are behind on their timelines. Meanwhile, Clearway Energy Group just opened Oʻahu's first utility-scale solar plant in Mililani.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Aug. 18, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

Tags

The Conversation energyenvironmentRenewable Energyinfrastructure
Savannah Harriman-Pote
Savannah Harriman-Pote is a producer for The Conversation and Manu Minute. Contact her at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Savannah Harriman-Pote
Related Stories