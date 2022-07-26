Donate
UH researchers get $700K to study the role of structural racism in lung cancer risks

Hawaii Public Radio | By Emily Tom
Published July 26, 2022 at 5:29 PM HST
Screening for lung cancer can catch tumors but it can also produce false positives. Patients need to decide whether it's right for them, but doctors often don't know how to advise them.
.

Researchers Dr. Lani Park and Dr. Iona Cheng at the University of Hawaiʻi Cancer Research Center just received $700,000 in funding from the National Cancer Institute to study the role of structural racism in lung cancer development.

The Conversation talked to Park about the study. It seeks to understand how racial and ethnic inequities in African American, Japanese American, Latino, and Native Hawaiian adults contribute to different smoking behaviors and lung cancer risk.

This interview aired on The Conversation on July 26, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

Tags

The Conversation ScienceUniversity of Hawai‘iHealth Care
Emily Tom
As HPR's 2022 summer intern, Emily Tom primarily works with HPR's The Conversation.
Emily Tom
