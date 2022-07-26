UH researchers get $700K to study the role of structural racism in lung cancer risks

Researchers Dr. Lani Park and Dr. Iona Cheng at the University of Hawaiʻi Cancer Research Center just received $700,000 in funding from the National Cancer Institute to study the role of structural racism in lung cancer development.

The Conversation talked to Park about the study. It seeks to understand how racial and ethnic inequities in African American, Japanese American, Latino, and Native Hawaiian adults contribute to different smoking behaviors and lung cancer risk.

This interview aired on The Conversation on July 26, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.