The Conversation

Local author Tyler McMahon talks technology and food in his fourth novel 'One Potato'

Hawaii Public Radio | By Russell Subiono
Published June 21, 2022 at 5:34 PM HST
one potato tyler mcmahon
Courtesy Keylight Books
/
"One Potato" by Tyler McMahon.

When someone sets out to pen their first novel, it’s probably understood it will be a lengthy process of writing, edits, rejections and then more edits before it’s published. But what about the second or third book? Does it get any easier?

Hawaiʻi Pacific University professor and author Tyler McMahon released his fourth novel "One Potato" earlier this year. McMahon sat down with The Conversation to talk about the book, and what the process is like the fourth time around.

This interview aired on The Conversation on June 21, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

Tags

The Conversation literatureHawaii Pacific University
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Russell Subiono
