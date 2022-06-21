Local author Tyler McMahon talks technology and food in his fourth novel 'One Potato'

When someone sets out to pen their first novel, it’s probably understood it will be a lengthy process of writing, edits, rejections and then more edits before it’s published. But what about the second or third book? Does it get any easier?

Hawaiʻi Pacific University professor and author Tyler McMahon released his fourth novel "One Potato" earlier this year. McMahon sat down with The Conversation to talk about the book, and what the process is like the fourth time around.

This interview aired on The Conversation on June 21, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.