Seaglider company partners with Mokulele Airlines, Hawaiian Electric to study interisland travel

Hawaii Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz,
Sophia McCullough
Published June 20, 2022 at 5:37 PM HST
REGENT's Viceroy 12-passenger seaglider

All-electric seagliders could be the next aviation innovation, a marrying of maritime and flying technologies, to ferry people between the Hawaiian Islands.

The Boston-based glider manufacturer REGENT announced on Monday it will partner with Hawaiian Electric Industries subsidiary Pacific Current and Mokulele Airlines on a feasibility study for Hawaiʻi.

REGENT CEO Billy Thalheimer said the study will look at infrastructure needs, environmental impact above and below water, and community and noise impact.

Mokulele has also paid deposits to be at the front of the line for a 12-passenger seaglider model called Viceroy.

"Hawaiʻi is such a unique and interesting market. It's been a hotbed of aviation really since the dawn of aviation because of the distances between the islands, the treachery of the waterways between the islands too," Thalheimer said. "We've approached the market with a listen-first, community-first, environment-first mindset. We've solicited lots of feedback."

Thalheimer said REGENT plans to start seaglider services globally at the end of 2025, but an exact Hawaiʻi launch date has not been set. Routes could include interisland flights, as well as Boston to New York and Los Angeles to San Diego.

"We're going dock to dock, over water, which still is perfectly suited for Hawaiʻi," he said. "So you don't need to go through the agita and time of an airport."

Seagliders would depart from harbors on hydrofoils — technology you might see on an eFoil surfboard or on America's Cup racing yachts, Thalheimer said.

"Then we take off onto our wing once we get out in the open water, and this is where we accelerate to aircraft speeds, 180 miles an hour, but we do so all within a wingspan of the surface of the water," he told HPR. "They'll do all of this with zero emissions, or 100% battery-electric powered, and they'll do all of it at about half the cost of an aircraft."

"It lowers your time door to door. It lowers the cost of traveling on these regional routes in between the islands, and it completely eliminates emissions."

Thalheimer says electric seagliders could potentially serve tens of millions of people around the world each year. In the United States, the U.S. Coast Guard will be the certification authority.

The Associated Press

Hawaiian Airlines is also exploring electric seaglider technology with REGENT. Though Hawaiian has not committed to purchasing any of the seagliders.

A news release from REGENT said Hawaiian agreed to invest to support the initial design of the company's next-generation seaglider with capacity for 100 people.

This interview aired on The Conversation on June 20, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1

