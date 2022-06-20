Dillon Pakele's debut album 'Faith' features vocals from his late father Kaulana Pakele

If you’re a fan of local music, you’ve probably heard of the Manaʻo Company and their enduring, award-winning song "Aloha." Manaʻo Company’s lead singer Kaulana Pakele died unexpectedly in 2020 at age 47. But his spirit and his legacy endure in his son.

Dillon Pakele's debut album "Faith" showcases his love for island reggae that is both influenced by his father’s artistry, as well as other unique experiences he brought into the recording studio. The Conversation sat down with the younger Pakele to talk about the music and his father’s legacy.

This interview aired on The Conversation on June 17, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.