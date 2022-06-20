Donate
The Conversation

Dillon Pakele's debut album 'Faith' features vocals from his late father Kaulana Pakele

Hawaii Public Radio | By Russell Subiono
Published June 17, 2022 at 6:02 PM HST
Dillon Pakele
Courtesy Dillon Pakele
/
Facebook

If you’re a fan of local music, you’ve probably heard of the Manaʻo Company and their enduring, award-winning song "Aloha." Manaʻo Company’s lead singer Kaulana Pakele died unexpectedly in 2020 at age 47. But his spirit and his legacy endure in his son.

Dillon Pakele's debut album "Faith" showcases his love for island reggae that is both influenced by his father’s artistry, as well as other unique experiences he brought into the recording studio. The Conversation sat down with the younger Pakele to talk about the music and his father’s legacy.

This interview aired on The Conversation on June 17, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
