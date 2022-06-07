Community-Based Subsistence Fishing Area proposed along Maui coastline

How do you protect your ocean resources and near-shore fisheries? The group Kīpahulu ʻOhana has been working with fishermen to develop rules to create a Community-Based Subsistence Fishing Area to protect marine life along the roughly 6 miles of Maui coastline. The proposed Kīpahulu CBSFA is from Kālepa Gulch to Pua‘alu‘u Gulch.

The Conversation sat down with Executive Director Scott Crawford about the work that began over a decade ago.

The virtual public scoping session on Tuesday, June 7 runs from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. This interview aired on The Conversation on June 7, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.