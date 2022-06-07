Donate
The Conversation

Community-Based Subsistence Fishing Area proposed along Maui coastline

Hawaii Public Radio | By Lillian Tsang
Published June 7, 2022 at 5:00 PM HST
Kipahulu Ohana
Kīpahulu ʻOhana
/

How do you protect your ocean resources and near-shore fisheries? The group Kīpahulu ʻOhana has been working with fishermen to develop rules to create a Community-Based Subsistence Fishing Area to protect marine life along the roughly 6 miles of Maui coastline. The proposed Kīpahulu CBSFA is from Kālepa Gulch to Pua‘alu‘u Gulch.

The Conversation sat down with Executive Director Scott Crawford about the work that began over a decade ago.

The virtual public scoping session on Tuesday, June 7 runs from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. This interview aired on The Conversation on June 7, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

The Conversation Native HawaiianenvironmentMaui
Lillian Tsang
Lillian Tsang is the senior producer of The Conversation. She has been part of the talk show team since it first aired in 2011. Contact her at ltsang@hawaiipublicradio.org.
