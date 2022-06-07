The Conversation: Deadline looms to run for public office; Short story collection features tales 'Made in Hawaii'
- Chief Election Officer Scott Nago shares what's around the corner with the primary election coming up in August | Full Story
- Maui Brewing Company Co-founder and CEO Garrett Marrero discusses mainland expansion and supply chain issues | Full Story
- Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Ian Lind details the story of a group claiming ownership of the land beneath a private pot farm in today's Reality Check | Full Story
- Kipahulu ʻOhana Executive Director Scott Crawford talks about the proposed community-based subsistence fishing area along Maui's coastline | Full Story
- Local author Cedric Yamanaka shares the story behind his love of short stories and his new book "Made in Hawaii" | Full Story