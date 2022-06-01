Japan is slowly relaxing travel restrictions and COVID testing requirements

First 5,000, then 10,000, now 20,000. The limit for arriving passengers to Japan was just raised on June 1. It's part of the country's slow process of relaxing pandemic travel restrictions.

Eric Takahata, managing director of Hawaiʻi Tourism Japan, shared his outlook on the summer travel season. He was part of the Hawaiʻi delegation that traveled to Tokyo last month to meet with government and industry officials.

Hawaiʻi Tourism Japan is a marketing arm of the Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority. This interview aired on The Conversation on June 1, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.