Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Conversation

Japan is slowly relaxing travel restrictions and COVID testing requirements

Hawaii Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published June 1, 2022 at 3:47 PM HST
japan travel tourism tokyo
Kantaro Komiya/AP
/
AP
FILE - People walk along a pedestrian crossing in the tourist district of Asakusa, near the landmark Tokyo Skytree tower in Tokyo, Japan on Saturday, July 31, 2021. (AP Photo/Kantaro Komiya, File)

First 5,000, then 10,000, now 20,000. The limit for arriving passengers to Japan was just raised on June 1. It's part of the country's slow process of relaxing pandemic travel restrictions.

Eric Takahata, managing director of Hawaiʻi Tourism Japan, shared his outlook on the summer travel season. He was part of the Hawaiʻi delegation that traveled to Tokyo last month to meet with government and industry officials.

Hawaiʻi Tourism Japan is a marketing arm of the Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority. This interview aired on The Conversation on June 1, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

Tags

The Conversation Japantourismcoronavirus
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
Related Content