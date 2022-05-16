Maui author Alexander Maksik talks new book, engaging with culture around you

Summer reading lists just got more interesting. New York Times bestselling author Alexander Maksik released his fourth novel on Tuesday called "The Long Corner." Maksik grew up in California, went to school in Idaho, and has been living on Maui with his family since 2017.

"The Long Corner" is the first novel he’s written since moving to Hawaiʻi. The Conversation sat down with Maksik recently to discuss the book, and how tourism and the preservation of Hawaiian culture can co-exist.

Maksik will be at a book signing at Da Shop in Honolulu on June 12 at 2 p.m. This interview aired on The Conversation on May 16, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.