Maui author Alexander Maksik talks new book, engaging with culture around you

Hawaii Public Radio | By Russell Subiono
Published May 16, 2022 at 9:49 PM HST
Alexander Maksik
Courtesy Alexander Maksik
/
Deborah Hardee

Summer reading lists just got more interesting. New York Times bestselling author Alexander Maksik released his fourth novel on Tuesday called "The Long Corner." Maksik grew up in California, went to school in Idaho, and has been living on Maui with his family since 2017.

"The Long Corner" is the first novel he’s written since moving to Hawaiʻi. The Conversation sat down with Maksik recently to discuss the book, and how tourism and the preservation of Hawaiian culture can co-exist.

Maksik will be at a book signing at Da Shop in Honolulu on June 12 at 2 p.m. This interview aired on The Conversation on May 16, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

The Conversation literature
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Russell Subiono
