-
Mel Rapozo was elected as Kauaʻi's next mayor. He will succeed Mayor Derek Kawakami, who was elected Lieutenant Governor after Tuesday's general election.
-
Mel Rapozo has served on the County Council for 18 years, following a career with the Kauaʻi Police Department and the Hawaiʻi National Guard.
-
Rapozo has served on the county council for 18 years, following a career with the Kauaʻi Police Department and the Hawaiʻi National Guard. He is now running for mayor. His opponent, Bernard Carvalho, did not respond to HPR's interview requests.