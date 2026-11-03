Mel Rapozo ahead in race for Kauaʻi mayor

Mel Rapozo is ahead in the race for Kauaʻi mayor based on initial results late Tuesday.

The first printout of results from the state Office of Elections showed Rapozo with more than 50% of the vote.

The victor will succeed Mayor Derek Kawakami, who is running for lieutenant governor. The new mayor's term begins Dec. 1.

Rapozo, 61, led the primary election with more than 40% of the vote against Bernard Carvalho, who had about 30% of the vote. Carvalho was Kauaʻi's mayor from 2008 to 2018.

Rapozo has served on the County Council for 18 years, following a career with the Kauaʻi Police Department and the Hawaiʻi National Guard.

His campaign focused on expanding workforce housing and helping local families afford to stay on Kauaʻi.

"I believe all of the decisions that impact our Kauaʻi residents should be made by Kauaʻi residents," Rapozo told HPR. "I don't have to tell people why they shouldn't vote for Bernard (Carvalho). Our message is really why you should vote for Mel, and it is to bring positive change and resolution to some of these critical issues."

The next top executive of Kauaʻi County will take on various outstanding issues, including recovery from Hurricane Lowell and the debate over where the island's next landfill will go.