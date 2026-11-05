'It's about a new vision for Kauaʻi': Mel Rapozo reflects on mayoral win

Mel Rapozo was elected as Kauaʻi's next mayor. He will succeed Mayor Derek Kawakami, who was elected lieutenant governor after Tuesday's general election.

Rapozo will wrap up 18 years of service on the County Council, finishing his term as County Chair in December.

He said he is grateful for the trust he has built with his community over the years, and is confident he'll be able to make positive changes in his new role.

"Everyone that participated in this process by voting, no matter if it was for me or not, I want to say thank you," Rapozo told HPR. "It was one heck of a journey, it was a long journey and it was a grueling journey, with a lot of twists and turns because of the storm, but we stayed the course and we were successful. So I cannot thank all of them enough."

He ran against councilmember Bernard Carvalho, who served as Kauaʻi's mayor from 2008 to 2018.

Rapozo reflected on the night of the election, describing how his nerves slowly built up in anticipation before the first printout of results was released.

"I was really, genuinely nervous," he said. "I think my supporters were more confident than I was."

After the primary election in August, Rapozo had just over 40% of the vote. The first printout of results Tuesday night showed a significant lead over Carvalho, which widened after the second printout.

"That night wasn't about me; it was about Kauaʻi — it's about a new vision for Kauaʻi," he said. "I was really happy to share that night with all the supporters and especially my family that was there."

The morning after Election Day, Carvalho announced he conceded the race through a Facebook post wishing the best for Rapozo and thanking everyone who helped in his campaign and throughout his career thus far.

"Throughout my life, I've always believed that leadership is not defined by a title or position. It's defined by your character, how you treat people, and what you do for others when there's nothing to gain in return," the post reads. "That belief has not changed, and it never will. My love for Kauaʻi and Niʻihau did not begin when I became Mayor, and it certainly does not end with this election."

"As we move forward, I ask that we put aside our differences, come together as one ʻohana, and remember that we all share the same home and the same hope for a better tomorrow," it continues.

Rapozo said his first goal is to host a town hall in every community across the county to establish connections, relationships and trust. He also wants to start creating working groups, filling department positions, and tackling outstanding issues, including storm recovery efforts, wastewater and solid waste.

He will remain County Chair until his mayoral inauguration in the first week of December.