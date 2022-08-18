-
At a Wednesday meeting, the Commission to Improve Standards of Conduct heard from several state lawmakers and the public on the legislative process in its mission to make recommendations on topics from lobbying to campaign finance laws.
The state Legislature’s Commission to Improve Standards of Conduct was born out of a need for more transparency in government. HPR’s Sabrina Bodon reports on its latest discussion on open records laws.
A panel created by the state House of Representatives to recommend reforms after two former lawmakers admitted taking bribes discussed proposals to establish term limits for legislators.
A Hawaiʻi commission formed to improve standards of conduct for elected officials has met to discuss ethics-related reform proposals. The state House of Representatives created the panel after a bribery scandal rocked the Legislature this year.
A Hawaiʻi commission formed after two former lawmakers were arrested in connection with taking bribes is releasing its interim recommendations for improving conduct in government.
The state House of Representatives has unanimously adopted a resolution creating a commission that will recommend how to boost the effectiveness of state ethics, lobbying and campaign finance laws. The House acted after two former lawmakers earlier this week pleaded guilty in connection with accepting bribes.