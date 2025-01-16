-
The 2024 general election was seen as a big win for Republicans, not just nationally, but locally as well. HPR’s Ashley Mizuo reports on shifting political views in Hawaiʻi — particularly in West Oʻahu.
Oʻahu North Shore Sen. Brenton Awa said he will be the new Senate minority leader next legislative session. This comes just hours after he narrowly won reelection in the general election, beating Democratic challenger Ben Shafer by a few hundred votes — as of Wednesday afternoon.
It's no secret that Democrats make up the overwhelming majority in the state Legislature. But that doesn’t mean there aren’t competitive races on the general election ballot where seats could go to the Republican Party. HPR's Ashley Mizuo explains.
When the state Legislature opens Wednesday, there will be 16 new members in the House and two new lawmakers in the Senate. It's the largest class of first-term lawmakers in nearly 30 years. HPR’s Sabrina Bodon spoke with four of them.