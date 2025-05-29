© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
How physically present must state lawmakers be during session, if at all?

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Ashley Mizuo
Published May 29, 2025 at 10:02 AM HST
State representatives attend the opening day of the 2025 legislative session at the Hawaiʻi State Capitol on Jan. 15, 2025.
Jason Ubay
/
HPR
State representatives attend the opening day of the 2025 legislative session at the Hawaiʻi State Capitol on Jan. 15, 2025.

Hawaiʻi's legislative session lasts 60 days, but there are no requirements for state lawmakers to be present.

Lawmakers need to notify leadership in the House and Senate if they will not be present for the day during the legislative session. There are no standards for how many days can be missed, or what is an acceptable absence.

Rep. Elle Cochran represents Lahaina on Maui. She was absent 51 out of the 60 days of the 2025 legislative session. In a written statement to HPR, she said she felt she was needed more in her district to help Lahaina fire survivors and deal with on-the-ground problems.

Because she represents a district on Maui, she receives $225 a day to cover travel and living expenses on Oʻahu. Each neighbor island lawmaker gets that per diem — roughly $15,000 for the legislative session, regardless of their attendance record.

Ashley Mizuo
Ashley Mizuo is the government reporter for Hawaiʻi Public Radio. Contact her at amizuo@hawaiipublicradio.org.
