HPR Social Club: Circus smiles and celestial sights 💫

Ahoy, Social Clubbers!

Here we are in that limbo between now and the year-end finale, the pause before the sprint, the breath before the new year. What might we get up to?

Once upon a lifetime ago (no surprise to some of you), my world was entangled with the circus and clowning. I lived in a clown warehouse, managed a circus band and yes… dated a clown. While I mostly stayed on the sidelines, I’ve seen firsthand how silliness and play can do wonders for the heart and mind.

Which is why this Sunday (Dec. 21 at 10 a.m.), I’m hoping to finally step into the ring myself. The final Clown Gym of 2025 is a FREE workshop all about playing with the most expressive part of your body....YOUR FACE! No experience necessary, just whimsy and a willingness to turn your frown upside down. Join the Crystal Clown, Piper Quinn (pictured, above), at Mana Movement and play.

This week also brings us Hanukkah (Chag Sameach!) and the Winter Solstice. While I’ll be marking the season in my own ways, if I were on Hawaiʻi Island, I’d be lacing up for Queers in ʻĀina’s Solstice Hike up Puʻu Huluhulu & Stargazing (Dec. 21 at 4 p.m.), their final huakaʻi of 2025. An afternoon journey honoring Ke Ala Polohiwa a Kanaloa, learning about this beloved puʻuhonua and kīpuka, with stargazing to follow if the weather allows.

It’s a week of lasts... last campaign, last workshop, last hike... and nearly the last call to fulfill resolutions for 2025. Don’t delay. Try something new!

And if these don't quite tickle your fancy, keep scrolling for more carefully curated delights below. If you have an event you'd like to share with the HPR team, submit it to our community calendar. We might feature it in a future newsletter.

Wishing you miracles, love and light,

Kyla ✨

HPR Social Club Picks of the Week

F.O.L.K. December Book Sale

Kailua-Kona Public Library

75-138 Hualalai Rd. in Kailua Kona

Hawaiʻi Island

Friday, Dec. 19, 11:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 20, 9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

Free and open to all

Head over to Kailua-Kona to catch the Friends of the Libraries, Kona (F.O.L.K.) weekend book sale. This month, expect to find a large selection of quilting and sewing books among other treasures. Most books are only $2. Proceeds support the libraries of Kailua-Kona and Kealakekua.

ASL Friendly Santa Photos

Queen Kaʻahumanu Center

275 W. Kaʻahumanu Ave. in Kahului

Maui

Saturday, Dec. 20, 11:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.

Meet Maui's Deaf Santa Claus and his ʻohana to enjoy a unique, memorable and inclusive holiday experience! An American Sign Language (ASL)

Interpreter Elf will be available to help guide communication and bring the magic to life.

Merriment & Mele Keiki Storytime

Bess Press

3565 Harding Ave. in Honolulu

Oʻahu

Saturday, Dec. 20, 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Free and open to all

Put on your favorite holiday jammies and join Kumu Mālia Helelā for keiki storytime and mele. Enjoy hot cocoa and snacks, plus shop da Shop: books + curiosities after hours!

SingAlong Messiah

Church of the Holy Cross

4440 W. Lanikaula St. in Hilo

Hawaiʻi Island

Saturday, Dec. 20, 4:00 p.m.

Free and open to all

The 16th Annual Tom and Emma McAlexander Community SingAlong Messiah takes place this weekend in Hilo. Open to seasoned vocalists and first-time participants, join in for an evening of performance and participation. It's also ok to just attend, listen and enjoy the music.

KAUAʻI KALKIMAKA: Kalikimaka with Kamahaʻo

Kalikimaka with Kamahaʻo

Outrigger Kauaʻi Beach Resort & Spa

4331 Kauaʻi Beach Dr. in Līhuʻe

Kauaʻi

Saturday, Dec. 20, 6:00 p.m.

$60.54 general admission, purchase online

Get ready for a night filled with Hawaiian holiday cheer, live music, hula dancing, delicious food, vendors, and festive drinks with Kamahaʻo Haumea-

Thronas. Kamahaʻo brings together the spirit of Christmas with Hawaiian music and culture to celebrate the season with mele, hula, and aloha, creating a joyful gathering for ʻohana to share in Hawaiian traditions and holiday cheer. Fun fact: Kamahaʻo performed at HPR's Live from the Atherton Series - see more here.

Christmas in Hawaii -Mele Mai Paki Lima Handbell Concert

Christ Lutheran Church - Mililani

95-1361 Meheʻula Pkwy in Mililani

Oʻahu

Sunday, Dec. 21, 7:00 p.m.

Free and open to all

It's Christmas in Hawaiʻi, handbell style! Get into the “ring” of the season at this free concert of merry music played on handbells and handchimes. Join the Mele Mai Paki Lima Community Handbell Ensemble as they ring medleys and melodies of the season.

HPR HPR's Maddie Bender with Carla Houser.

ICYMI: Hawaiʻi organization gets $2.5M from Bezos fund toward helping homeless youth

Residential Youth Services and Empowerment, or RYSE, was recently awarded $2.5 million from billionaire Jeff Bezos and his wife, Lauren Sánchez, through the Bezos Day 1 Families Fund. ⁠

RYSE Executive Director Carla Houser (pictured above with HPR's Maddie Bender) spoke with "The Conversation" about how the money will be issued over a five-year funding cycle to support homeless youth on Oʻahu. Listen on demand

