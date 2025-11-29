HPR Social Club (Nov. 26): Lā Kūʻokoʻa festivities ahead

Every Wednesday, one of our awesome HPR besties will keep you posted on happenings across our Islands that we're most stoked about. While each of us has a different perspective and set of interests, we all share a goal of helping you stay curious and connected across our Hawaiian Islands. Not yet subscribed? Subscribe today.

This week, we hear from Kyla Herrmann, HPR's On-Air Campaign & Community Events Producer.

Hoping you all get a chance to celebrate Lā Kūʻokoʻa wherever you are, whether at one of the statewide events or the ones DJ Mermaid mentioned last week! Side note: check out DJ Mermaid's latest episode of Hawaiʻi Kūlaiwi on demand, where she celebrates the day small kine early.

This weekend I'm diving headfirst into music: a double sold-out Celebrate808 Izik concert at our Atherton Studio — it's the final installment of our year-long Live from the Atherton series (which also featured performances by Stephen Henderson and Kalaʻe and Kalena Parish, pictured above). What a treat! Fear not! No FOMO necessary. Everything will make its way online, and you can also explore the archives of an eclectic menagerie of live music events from this year and beyond.

On Monday, I’ll be letting loose at The Pixies at the Republik, and yes, I am going bananas to scream lyrics I’ve been singing for longer than I can remember. Coincidentally, Monday is also World AIDS Day. As Keith Haring (1958–1990) famously said, “Ignorance = Fear, Silence = Death.” Take a moment to educate yourself, test yourself, and remember those we are missing — those we wish could be here with us.

Between concerts, archives and commemoration, it’s a week that reminds me why live music, community and memory are so vital, whether you’re front row, streaming at home, or bopping along on your commute.

What I appreciate about this time of year is the tradition of volunteering time or sharing resources to deepen your community further, or to learn a new skill to share with your comrades. Either way, wishing you a nice time, however you shake out the end of the year. If you have an event you'd like to share with the HPR team, submit it to our community calendar. We might feature it in a future newsletter.

I'll catch you on the other side of the winter campaign!

Cheers,

Kyla :)

HPR Social Club Picks of the Week (Nov. 26 Edition):

KŪʻOKOʻA AS PRACTICE: Live From The Stacks

Live From The Stacks

Native Books Arts & Letters

1164 Nuuanu Ave. in Honolulu

Oʻahu

Friday, Nov. 28, 10 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Free and open to all, RSVP online

This Lā Kūʻokoʻa, join a daylong storytelling marathon exploring independence as a living practice. Artists, poets, muralists, and cultural stewards, including Enoka Phillips, Kealoha, Cory Kamehanaokalā Holt Taum, and Puni Jackson, reflect on how creativity, story, and sovereignty intersect. Held among the stacks of Native Books, the event pairs conversation with the ʻOff the Wall exhibit, highlighting rare and out-of-print works as both artifact and act of preservation.

Lā Kūʻokoʻa 2025 Education & Activation of Consciousness Concert

Otsuka Farm

A Gate at 79-7207 Hooper Rd. in South Kona

Hawai'i Island

Friday, Nov. 28, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Donations welcome. Free and open to all

Celebrate Hawaiian Independence Day with live music, educational booths, a trade market, Kanaka vendors, and an imu-style potluck. Community-driven and interactive, this event invites reflection, connection, and cultural empowerment.

CELEBRATE INDEPENDENCE: Lā Kūʻoloʻa O Molokai3

Lā Kūʻoloʻa O Molokai

Molokai Community Health Center

30 Oki Pl. in Kaunakakai

Molokai

Saturday, Nov. 29, 4:00 p.m. - pau

All are welcome!

Join ʻĀina Momona for a special Lā Kūʻokoʻa gathering to enjoy live music, ʻono food, māuli ola and hands-on t-shirt printing as we come together in community.

Encore Screening: Hui Mo‘olelo: Lāhainā

ProArts Playhouse

1280 S. Kihei Rd. in Kihei

Maui

Saturday, Nov. 29, 3:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.

Free and open to all, RSVP online

Celebrate Lāhainā’s history and culture through animated short films created from intergenerational storytelling. This special encore screening highlights voices from the Hui Mo‘olelo: Lāhainā program, sharing personal memories and reflections on the community’s past, present, and future.

J. Wei / NPS

Queers in ʻĀina: Kīlauea Iki Hike

Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park

1 Crater Rim Drive in Volcano

Hawai'i Island

Sunday, Nov. 30, 9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

Free and open to all, please note the cost of $30 per vehicle to park

Join Queers in ʻĀina for a guided hike through Kīlauea Iki crater. Learn about the cultural legacy, plants, and geology of this unique landscape on a 3.3-mile loop trail. Moderate difficulty; carpooling encouraged due to limited parking. Bring hiking gear, water, snacks and a sense of adventure.

Up ahead: Mele and Moʻolelo Hana Hou with Derrick Malama

On Friday, November 27 at 11 a.m. on HPR-1, revisit Derrick Malama’s memorable “Kanikapila Sunday” conversations with Kuana Torres Kahele, Raiatea Helm and Amy Hānaialiʻi. Kuana Torres Kahele shares why he stepped away from Na Palapalai to record his first solo album. Raiatea Helm shares her experience recording her music in a classic style. And Amy Hanaialii gets us in a festive mood with several holiday songs sung in Hawaiian.

Our full holiday programming lineup is available on our website. If you're away from a radio, listen to our livestream online or use our HPR mobile app.

