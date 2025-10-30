HPR Social Club (Oct. 29): Spooky crafts, floral magic & foodie fun

Every Wednesday, one of our awesome HPR besties will keep you posted on happenings across our Islands that we're most stoked about. While each of us has a different perspective and set of interests, we all share a goal of helping you stay curious and connected across our Hawaiian Islands. Not yet subscribed? Subscribe today.

Part of my origin story comes from being a teenage Kaimukī rat, seeking Coffee Talk's all-ages shows and getting into just a touch of shenanigans. Those nights of music, friends and general mischief sparked my lifelong love for creativity, community and a little chaos. Years later, still loyal to Talk Kaimukī (same owner, rebranded), I’m gearing up for a week that’s all about spooky vibes and creative hands-on fun.

First up, get into the spirit at Talk Kaimukī’s Spooky Art Night on Thursday, Oct. 30. Co-hosted by Siren & Song Tattoo, this craft night aims to build our art community one collage, sketch and mystical craft at a time. Make a tarot card collage, sketch with spooky prompts or bring your own favorite craft to share. I'll be working on my Laulima Nature Center inktober prompts (example provided, up at top). Spooky tunes also await, just bring yourself and maybe your boo 👻!

M. Bender Maddie Bender's "Undas" bouquet.

For those who want to honor the season a bit differently, try an Undas Floral Workshop. On Saturday, Nov. 1 this hands-on workshop will help you create hand-tied bouquets as offerings of love and remembrance for "Undas," the Filipino celebration of "All Saints Day." Maddie Bender, executive producer of "The Conversation," participated in a workshop last year. See her creation, at left. This workshop is also a fundraiser for Mālama Learning Center, which recently lost funding that brings art, science, conservation and culture together to promote sustainable living throughout Hawaiʻi

Whether you’re in it for spooky mischief or mindful creation, both events celebrate community, creativity and a little bit of magic. Come play, make and connect! Art, friendship and a touch of whimsy are always in season!

Cheers,

Kyla :)

HPR Social Club Picks of the Week (Oct. 29 Edition):

SPOOKY FAMILY FUN: Keiki Halloween Festival IMUA

Keiki Halloween Festival IMUA

Maui Arts & Cultural Center

One Cameron Way in Kahului

Maui

Thursday, Oct. 30, 4 - 7:30 p.m.

Free and open to all

Get ready for a frightfully fun evening for the whole family! Enjoy trick-or-treat stations from local nonprofits and businesses, live music critter encounters and hands-on play. Bring your blankets, costumes and keiki for a night of creativity, community and candy!

MAUI MAKERS: Lahaina Arts Society Art Fair

Lahaina Arts Society / Facebook

Lahaina Arts Society Art Fair

Lahaina Cannery Mall

1221 Honoapiʻilani Highway in Lahaina

Maui

Fridays & Saturdays, 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., through Dec. 27, 2025

Free and open to all

Explore over 50 years of Maui’s artistic talent! Meet local artists and browse paintings, ceramics, photography, glass, woodwork, feather art, jewelry and more. It's a perfect way to shop, connect, and celebrate Maui’s vibrant art community.

Hiki Ola’s Hoʻolauleʻa 2025

Hiki Ola Community Engagement Center

81-958 Halekiʻi Street in Kealakekua

Hawaiʻi Island

Saturday, Nov. 1, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Free to attend, RSVP encouraged

Celebrate ʻāina, kanaka and ʻike Hawaiʻi at Hiki Ola’s 2nd Annual Hoʻolauleʻa! Enjoy ʻono plate lunches, live music and performances from Mark Yamanaka, Nuʻu Crouch & Friends, Ke Kula ʻo ʻEhunuikaimalino, and Hālau Kaʻeaikahelelani. Explore silent auction and raffle items, and see what this vibrant community has been up to.

TASTY KNOWLEDGE: Kanaka Culinary Explosion

Kanaka Culinary Explosion

Nani Mau Gardens

421 Makalika Street in Hilo

Hawaiʻi Island

Sunday, Nov. 2, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Free and open to all

This community celebration of Hawaiʻi’s food, farms, and flavors gives attendees the opportunity to connect with local chefs, farmers, and food producers while enjoying cooking demos, food samples, shopping, keiki activities and more. This year’s event honors Lā Kūʻokoʻa, Hawaiʻi’s Independence Day, encouraging everyone to celebrate and learn about this important holiday.

Native Hawaiian Student Services, UHM / Instagram

HANDS ON HERITAGE: Waiho'olu'u: Native Hawaiian Dye Workshop

Waiho'olu'u: Native Hawaiian Dye Workshop

UH Mānoa Campus - Native Hawaiian Student Services

2600 Campus Road, QLCSS, Room 113 in Honolulu

Oʻahu

Monday, Nov. 3, 12–1:30 p.m.

Space is limited — pre-register here

How did our kūpuna color their clothes? Hoʻoluʻu: The Art of Hawaiian Dyeing. Learn

the art of hoʻoluʻu (dyeing) with Native Hawaiian plants like ʻōlena, kukui and milo. Explore traditional methods, meet modern-day practitioners and take home your own mini dye kit.

