HPR Social Club (Oct. 1): Celebrate Filipinos, fall festivals & more

In case you missed it (which, dear reader, I hope you did not!), National Classical Music Month took place in September. HPR celebrated with a Top 100 Classical Music Picks countdown during our Fall Membership Campaign. See the No. 1 pick as chosen by you, our lovely listeners! Fun fact: it is one of my favorites, too!

There's nothing like hearing classical music live, so I encourage you to catch a local performance if you can! The Kamuela Philharmonic brings classic masterworks and guest pianist Tyler Flores Ramos to Kahilu on Hawaiʻi Island on Sunday (Oct. 5). On Monday (Oct. 6) in Honolulu, you can vibe with Vivaldi at the Lutheran Church's first Mondays chamber concert.

Now that it's officially October, I invite you to join me in celebrating Filipino American History Month, which honors the contributions, culture and legacy of Filipinos in the United States. There are a number of ways to celebrate here in Honolulu:



Saturday, Oct. 4, 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. : Attend FiliRooted: 808 x 63: Stories Between Islands at the Capitol Modern. It's a talk story session featuring Filipino American artists living in Hawaiʻi.

: Attend FiliRooted: 808 x 63: Stories Between Islands at the Capitol Modern. It's a talk story session featuring Filipino American artists living in Hawaiʻi. Saturday, Oct. 4, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. : Head to Small Space Studios for Kain Tayo - "Let's eat," a reception celebrating Hawaiʻi's Filipino American art community and Filipino cuisine.

: Head to Small Space Studios for Kain Tayo - "Let's eat," a reception celebrating Hawaiʻi's Filipino American art community and Filipino cuisine. Save the dates for Filipino Food Week, Oct. 18 to 25. It's a wonderful opportunity to savor the tastes of the Philippines while supporting local restaurants. Follow the week on Instagram for the latest info.

October is proving to be a busy month, but not to worry! As an HPR Social Club reader, you'll stay in the know about what's happening across the Islands. Don't forget — you can always check HPR's Community Calendar for upcoming events and activities.

One more note: October is also it's also Pride Month in Hawaiʻi, we'll share more on that next week.

Until we meet again,

Sylvia

HPR Social Club Picks of the Week (Oct. 1 Edition):

Protect & Preserve Hawaiʻi / protectpreservehi.org

"FOR X CHANGE" with Protect & Preserve Hawaiʻi

Koko Crater Botanical Garden

7491 Kokonani St. in Honolulu

Oʻahu

Saturday, Oct. 4, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Free to attend, RSVP online

This month's volunteer exchange with Protect & Preserve Hawaiʻi takes place at Koko Crater Botanical Garden. Participate in light restoration work in the garden's Hawaiian section with horticulturist Talia Portner, then take part in a tour that explores the blooming volcanic crater.

GET WRITING: Words By You

Words By You

Box Jelly

1200 Ala Moana Blvd, 2nd floor, in Honolulu

Oʻahu

Saturday, Oct. 4, 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Free and open to all

Every first Saturday, join Words By You, a writing community celebrating the act of showing up to the page through monthly writing workshops. This weekend, the focus is Political Journaling — making sense and taking action — led by JD Iijima. Explore prompts to help figure out how to critically engage with the news and current events in a safe, supportive space.

SUPPORT LOCAL: Hāmākua Sugar Days Festival

Hāmākua Sugar Days Festival

Honokaʻa Town & Honokaʻa Complex Park

45-541 Lehua St. in Honokaʻa

Hawaiʻi Island

Saturday, Oct. 4, 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Free and open to all

Head to Honokaʻa Town to celebrate the spirit of the Hāmākua community. Festivities begin at 10 a.m. with a parade down Māmane Street, followed by a full day of activities and entertainment at Honokaʻa Park. Families can visit educational and cultural booths, enjoy a full lineup of live music, and four-legged friends can enter the Mutt Contest ($15 entry fee). Bring lawn chairs or beach blankets to relax in the park and enjoy the festivities. Free and open to all

Hawaiʻi Island Festival of Birds / birdfesthawaii.org

CELEBRATE SUCCESS: Hawaiʻi Island Festival of Birds

Hawaiʻi Island Festival of Birds

Grand Naniloa Hotel

96 Banyan Drive in Hilo

Hawaiʻi Island

Saturday, Oct. 4, 9 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.

Presale tickets: $15 adult, $10 student, keiki 12 and under are free

Celebrate Hawaiʻi's native birds at this family-friendly festival. Visit the Bird Fair, featuring local artists, crafters and conservation nonprofits, and celebrate the success of conservation projects from across the state. Keep an eye and ear out for Dr. Patrick Hart — host of HPR's "Manu Minute" segment — and experience a unique bird soundbath composed by the UH Hilo LOHE Bioacoustics Lab team at the festival's opening presentation.

STRUM WITH A SQUAD: Kauaʻi ʻUkulele Club Meetup

Kauaʻi ʻUkulele Club Meetup

Kukui Grove Center Stage/Food Court

3-2600 Kaumualiʻi Hwy in Līhuʻe

Kauaʻi

Sunday, Oct. 5, 3 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Free and open to all

Join the Aldrine Guerrero ʻUkulele Academy Team's free ʻukulele club monthly meet up and jam session, held every first Sunday of the month at Kukui Grove's Center Stage. Bring your ʻukulele or acoustic instrument and connect with musicians of all ages and skill levels while you jam, sing and enjoy great music together.

In case you missed it...

Nikki Van De Car An image of the book cover for "The Invisible Wild."

Earlier this year, "The Conversation" spoke with Big Island author Nikki Van De Car, one of four local authors featured in our Live from the Atherton Author Series. She's published a number of books on magic and crafting, but her novel "The Invisible Wild" is her first young adult novel. HPR spoke to her about making the plunge into the young adult genre and telling a story that felt close to home. Listen to the interview.

See 'Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me!' Live in Honolulu

The NPR quiz show is coming to the Blaisdell Concert Hall for two nights: Oct. 9 and 10! Special guests include Taimane on Oct. 9, and Carissa Moore on Oct. 10. Both shows will be recorded for national broadcasts.

