Hawaiʻi Island author dabbles in young adult genre with 'The Invisible Wild'

Itʻs been called an “epic adventure steeped in Hawaiian lore.” The novel "The Invisible Wild" was released this month. Big Island author Nikki Van De Car has published 10 books on magic and crafting, but this is her first young adult novel. HPR spoke to her about making the plunge into the young adult genre and telling a story that felt close to home.

Van De Car will be at Basically Books in Hilo on May 31.

This interview aired on The Conversation on May 19, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.