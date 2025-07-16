HPR Social Club Picks (July 16): Roll in, Paddle Out!

Every Wednesday, one of our awesome HPR besties will keep you posted on happenings across our Islands that we're most stoked about. While each of us has a different perspective and set of interests, we all share a goal of helping you stay curious and connected across our Hawaiian Islands. Not yet subscribed? Read the latest edition and subscribe today

HPR Social Club Picks of the Week (July 16 Edition):

Admire this: Wondrous Light: Aurora Borealis

Glass and textiles meet the northern lights. This juried exhibit from Hawai‘i Handweavers’ Hui and The Glass Fusion Collective showcases artists from

around the world, interpreting the Aurora Borealis through shimmering glass and interwoven fibers. Cold and warm, bold and soft—this is the kind of glow-up you want to see.

Free, all ages. July 9 - 26.

Wondrous Light: Aurora Borealis , 2025 Biennial Juried Exhibition, Downtown Art Center Gallery, 1041 Nuʻuanu Ave. Second Floor, Honolulu, Oʻahu

Learn this: Biocultural Talk Story - Limu Hui with Malia Heimuli

Limu lovers, this one's for you. Join Malia Heimuli, Limu Hui Coordinator at KUA , for a talk-story on seaweed, stewardship, and the strength of community-led conservation. Learn how limu traditions are being preserved and shared across generations and how you can get involved!

Free, open to all. Friday, July 18, 5:30 p.m. (Gates open at 5:00 p.m.)

Biocultural Talk Story: Limu Hui with Malia Heimuli , Waikōloa Dry Forest Preserve, Quarry Rd., Waikōloa, Hawai'i Island

Celebrate this: From Sea to Summit: A Remarkable Journey

Two breathtaking views of Maui: one microscopic, one cosmic. Start with Dr. Gary Greenberg’s stunning visuals of local sand and native flora, then stick around for “The Quietest Place on Earth,” a meditative film on the stillness of Haleakalā by Emmy-winner Dr. Tom Vendetti. A science-meets-spirituality night not to miss.

$10 - 20 admission. Friday, July 18, 7:00 p.m.

From Sea to Summit: A Remarkable Journey , ProArts Playhouse, 1280 S Kihei Rd, Kihei, Maui

Courtesy Sheng Wang Comedian Sheng Wang performs in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Laugh out loud: Sheng Wang

A night of laid-back laughs with comedian Sheng Wang . He has a sharp eye for the absurdities of everyday life...think snacks, self-care and Costco. Pairing funny with chill and depth, what's not to love about a night of comedy?

Tickets start at $52.50, Saturday, July 19, 7:00 p.m.

Sheng Wang , Castle Theater, Maui Arts & Cultural Center, 1 Cameron Way, Kahului, Maui

Paint it: Watercolor Cards with Botanical Inks - Native Hawaiian Plants for Keiki and ʻOhana

Paint the town ʻōlena! This drop-in activity with the Garden Island Arts Council’s VAN GO! Mobile Art Room invites keiki and ʻohana to explore native Hawaiian plants through pre-printed illustrations and handcrafted botanical inks. Go and explore the colors and stories of plants like Lauhala, Maʻo Hau Hele, and ʻŌlena.

All ages and skill levels are welcome. No RSVP needed, Wednesday, July 23, 1:00 - 3:00 p.m.

Watercolor Cards with Botanical Inks - Native Hawaiian Plants for Keiki and ʻOhana , Kaua‘i – Kōloa Library, 3451 Poʻipū Road, Kōloa,

In case you missed it...

Over on HPR-2, on Classical Pacific with Sharene Taba Lum, we explore Hawaiʻi’s unique ecosystems with weekly Classical Conservation Conversations. Dr. David Lum leads the conversation with a deep dive into mangroves, a conservation conundrum. The episode wraps with a chamber jazz ensemble of strings, piano and percussion. Listen and read

Tune in to HPR-2 every Monday at 4:06 p.m. for more Classical Conservation Conversation.

One more thing...

Find HPR at this weekend's Honolulu Night Market in Kaka‘ako on Saturday, July 19! Stop by our Modern Voices Booth outside Pioneer Saloon at SALT for a moment of reflection. Enter our "phone booth," pick up the receiver and speak from the heart, based on a provided prompt. Recordings may be used in future HPR projects. At 7 p.m., HPR's DJ Mermaid (Paige Okamura) will be hosting a talk-story session with Uncle Jerry Santos and Kamuela Kimokeo in The Barn at SALT. Learn more.

Free and open to the public, Saturday, July 19, 5 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Honolulu Night Market, Our Kakaʻako (The Barn at SALT, Auahi St., Keawe St. and Coral St.), Honolulu, Oʻahu

