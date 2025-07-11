HPR Social Club Picks of the Week: 'Reel' surf, summer stars

Every Wednesday, one of our awesome HPR besties will keep you posted on happenings across our Islands that we're most stoked about. While each of us has a different perspective and set of interests, we all share a goal of helping you stay curious and connected across our Hawaiian Islands. Not yet subscribed? Read the latest edition and subscribe today

HPR Social Club Picks of the Week (July 9 Edition):

Surf on the Screen: Honolulu Surf Film Festival

The annual celebration of surf culture and filmmaking returns to the Honolulu Museum of Art. Check out a selection of short and feature surf films from around the world. Planning to see the stoke? Don’t forget to vote for the Audience Choice Awards.

$15, free for ages 18 and under. July 10 - August 3, showtimes vary.

Honolulu Surf Film Festival 2025, Honolulu Museum of Art's, Doris Duke Theatre, 900 South Beretania Street, Honolulu, Oʻahu

Twilight Highlight: Twilight Concert Series featuring Hale Hou

Enjoy live music at twilight at this special summer concert series hosted by Honolulu's Department of Parks and Recreation. They've just added the sweet sounds of Hale Hou to the lineup at Foster Botanical Garden. Pack a picnic, bring a chair or blanket, and don't forget the bug spray!

Free, all ages. Thursday, July 10, 5:30 - 6:30 p.m.

Twilight Concert Series featuring Hale Hou, Foster Botanical Garden, 50 N Vineyard Blvd, Honolulu, O'ahu

Jazz it up: An Evening of Hawaiian Influenced Jazz

Get jazzed with the 18-member Jazz Maui Big Band featuring classics influenced by Hawaiian culture. Enjoy arrangements including "Swingtime in Honolulu" by Duke Ellington, "On a Coconut Island" by Louis Armstrong, "Hawaiian War Chant" by Tommy Dorsey and more.

$20 adults, $10 students. Saturday, July 12, 5 p.m.

An Evening of Hawaiian Influenced Jazz, The Altitude Deck, 650 Lipoa Parkway, Kihei, Maui

Pacific Music Institute / Hawaiʻi Youth Symphony

Sideby-side: PMI Side-by-Side Concert with HSO

Celebrate the hard work and dedication of the many young musicians who took part this year's Pacific Music Institute summer camp, organized by the Hawaiʻi Youth Symphony. Students will play alongside professional musicians in a side-by-side concert with the Hawaiʻi Symphony Orchestra.

Free, all ages. Sunday, July 13, 7:00 - 9:00 p.m.

PMI Side-by-Side Concert with HSO, Neil Blaisdell Concert Hall, 777 Ward Ave, Honolulu, Oʻahu

See the stars: 2025 Rising Stars Showcase

Looking ahead to next week, join the Hawaiʻi Children's Theatre for a heartwarming, high-energy show featuring keiki ages 5–15 who took part in the Summer Stars Rising Stars program. Support the stars of tomorrow, today!

$12, all ages. Thursday, July 17, 6:30 p.m.

2025 Rising Stars Showcase, Kauai War Memorial Convention Hall

4191 Hardy Street, Līhuʻe, Kauaʻi

In case you missed it...

The Conversation recently interviewed local high schooler Ty Dutoit who took home first place in the high school division at the 2025 Guy Ontai Hawaii Scholastic Chess Championship in April, receiving a perfect score by winning all five of his games. He's preparing for the national tournament in July and shared his philosophy about chess. Listen and read more.

If you'd like to try making your move in the world of chess, check out the upcoming Adult Blitz Tournament on July 12 on Oʻahu.

